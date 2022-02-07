BOY, Is Hyundai Talking SOME Mustang Mach-E SMACK On Social Media! Does This Kind Of Strategy Work? Or Has The Trump Era Taught Them To DROP THE GLOVES OFTEN?!

So as you know we recently tested a Hyundai IONIQ 5 and we were pleasantly surprised.



Looked decent, drove great, range was in-line (285 miles at full charge) and the interior was best of breed in the segment.



Only negative? Mid 50's for a Golf XXL (our nickname for the IONIQ 5) is pretty steep NOT including the ridiculous dealer markups.



With markups, it's MORE expensive than the Palisade Calligraphy!



That said though, outside of the Tesla, if I were in market for an EV I would probably put the Hyundai and the KIA in a TIE for second place.



OVER the Mustang Mach-E which is ALSO a nice vehicle.



So I'm kinda shocked on the social channels that Hyundai has to resort to SMACK TALK against the Ford.



I've never thought that strategy worked but maybe in the Trump era, their marketing departments are saying people dig it when they DROP THE GLOVES and go after competitors.



What say YOU Spies?



MARKETING SMART? Or a MARKETING BRAIN FART?



