BP Opens Massive 180 Stall EV Charging Station In The UK

The largest public EV charging hub in the UK has just been opened by bp pulse, The EV Network, and NEC Group in the West Midlands. Known as the ‘Gigahub,’ it represents the biggest private investment in electric vehicle charging in the UK and is located on the NEC Campus.

BP’s Gigahub has been equipped with no less than 30 300 kW DC chargers. Additionally, the massive site has 150 7kW charging bays for much slower charging, better suited to those of the 7 million annual visitors to the NEC Campus who own an EV and are planning to stay there for the day.