BP Wants To Buy Tesla's US Supercharging Network

 BP, opens new tab electric charging unit is keen on buying Tesla's Supercharging sites in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.


BP "is aggressively looking to acquire real estate to scale our network, which is a heightened focus following the recent Tesla announcement," the report quoted Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas, as saying in an interview.
 
The development comes days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk abruptly laid off employees who ran the electric vehicle charging business, but said the automaker still plans to expand the Supercharger network at a slower pace for new locations.




 


