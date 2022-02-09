BRAZIL! Where The Carjackings Get KINKY! You WON'T Believe THIS ONE!

Security video shows the shocking moment an amorous couple having sex in their sedan were busted by three thieves.

The incident occurred Aug. 17 in an unidentified city in Brazil, with the surveillance footage subsequently shared to Twitter.

Night-vision video shows the three thieves approaching the white vehicle, parked on a quiet suburban street.
The trio violently pry open three of the car’s doors in an attempt to jump in and make a quick getaway — but are startled by the not-so-autoerotic activities going on inside.



