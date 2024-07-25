BREAKING: 1065 HP Twin Turbo 2025 Corvette ZR1 Breaks Cover Early

 Here it is a bit early but this is the real deal.  The twin turbo 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is ready to debut in about an hour from now but this is your first peak at the 1065 HP beast.




