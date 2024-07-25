BREAKING: 1065 HP Twin Turbo 2025 Corvette ZR1 Breaks Cover Early

Agent009 submitted on 7/25/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:39:18 PM
Views : 484 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Here it is a bit early but this is the real deal. The twin turbo 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is ready to debut in about an hour from now but this is your first peak at the 1065 HP beast.Is this monster. STUD Or A DUD? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Mello (@realbrianmello) View this post on Instagram A post shared by C8 Corvette Blog (@c8corvetteblog)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Mello (@realbrianmello)
A post shared by Brian Mello (@realbrianmello)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by C8 Corvette Blog (@c8corvetteblog)
A post shared by C8 Corvette Blog (@c8corvetteblog)
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."— Agent009 (View Profile)
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."
— Agent009 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news