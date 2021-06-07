BREAKING! 2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe. Best In Show Or NO-GO?

BMW is proud to introduce the next generation of its compact rear-wheel drive-based sports coupes, the 2022 BMW 230i and BMW M240i xDrive Coupes. Striking, extroverted styling, more powerful engines, improved chassis and dynamics, greater interior room and the latest in infotainment and connectivity are just some of the improvements that await the new BMW 2 Series Coupe driver. The new 2 Series Coupe is focused on delivering maximum driving enjoyment, with every component having been optimized for this purpose.
2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe Full Details
?More than 55 years ago, the first BMW 1600 arrived with compact dimensions, a sophisticated chassis and a powerful engine. When the 2002 designation was attached to the 2-door body, a legendary automobile was born. One that provided an unequaled driving experience through a carefully balanced combination of engine, chassis, braking and driver-focused cockpit. In 1973, the 170 hp BMW 2002 Turbo was the first series production European car to feature turbocharging. 2008 saw the arrival of a new sporty rear-wheel drive 1 Series Coupe and 2014 was the market launch of the new 1st Generation 2 Series Coupe.
2022 BMW 2-Series Full Photo Gallery
2022 BMW 2-Series Full Photo Gallery