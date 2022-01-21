BREAKING! ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER Involved In MAJOR Car Accident! SUV Rolls.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was just involved in a bad car accident ... so bad his monster SUV rolled over on top of another car, and that driver was badly injured.



Arnold was driving a Yukon SUV when it collided with a red Prius at around 5:00 PM PT. His SUV started to roll and ended up on top of the Prius, then continued rolling to the left into a Porsche Cayenne.



One eyewitness says it was crazy ... it looked like a stunt in a movie. The collision was intense enough that the airbags deployed on the Yukon.



The woman who was driving the Prius was injured -- bleeding heavily from her head. We're told an ambulance took her to the hospital



