BREAKING ART OF THE DEAL! TRUMP Cuts LARGEST OIL DEAL IN HISTORY! Gas Prices To PLUNGE!

HUGE NEWS ON OIL AFFORDABILITY!



Trump said the agreement gives the United States majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven Venezuelan oil reserves “at no cost to the American Taxpayer.”According to Trump, the deal was reached at his direction by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working with Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, and private-business partners. He said the transaction “MORE THAN DOUBLES American Oil Reserves,” expands U.S. oil supply, and “will substantially lower Gas Prices for all Americans, long into the future.” He also framed it as a boost for Venezuela, saying it would help set the country “on a course toward Tremendous Success and Great Prosperity” and strengthen the relationship between Caracas and Washington.



The post provided no contract language, field list, lease terms, or timeline for new production. Trump presented the arrangement as already completed: “The United States of America has just entered into an Agreement with the Country of Venezuela.” He closed with his familiar slogan and signature.



The claim lands against a larger backdrop. After Nicolás Maduro was removed from power in January 2026, Washington has sought long-term access to Venezuelan crude for U.S. refineries and pressed American firms to help revive an industry that holds the world’s largest proven reserves but produces only about 1.25 million barrels a day. Earlier reporting described talks over a group of fields—some in the Orinoco Belt and Lake Maracaibo—that could involve leases or stakes and might later be offered to U.S. producers. Those accounts also noted legal and constitutional risks inside Venezuela, where the state has historically retained control of core oil activity, and the high cost of repairing neglected wells, pipelines, and security.



Trump’s announcement emphasizes political and consumer benefits: more reserves on paper, cheaper gasoline, and no direct taxpayer outlay. Analysts have warned that turning heavy Venezuelan crude into lasting extra supply would require billions of dollars, years of work, and companies willing to operate in a still-unstable environment.



Obviously, the analysts were wrong AGAIN.



Discuss…











?? pic.twitter.com/DX6ohgJJ8y — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 28, 2026



