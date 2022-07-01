BREAKING! Big Tesla News DIRECT From Elon!

Agent001 submitted on 1/7/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:08:04 PM
In 2022, is an automotive press department even necessary when an exec can tweet out the latest news and it's around the world in seconds?Here's a big change coming to Tesla cars on January 17th DIRECT from Elon....What is your opinion?Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2022
