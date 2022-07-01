BREAKING! Big Tesla News DIRECT From Elon!

Agent001 submitted on 1/7/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:08:04 PM

Views : 392 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In 2022, is an automotive press department even necessary when an exec can tweet out the latest news and it's around the world in seconds?

Here's a big change coming to Tesla cars on January 17th DIRECT from Elon....

What is your opinion?




BREAKING! Big Tesla News DIRECT From Elon!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)