BREAKING! CONFIRMED! Was The Cybertruck Explosion The Fault Of THE VEHICLE? Or NAH?

Agent001 submitted on 1/1/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:17:50 PM
Views : 342 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
Now it's confirmed We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion. https://t.co/HRjb87YbaJ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025
We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion. https://t.co/HRjb87YbaJ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025
We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself. All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion. https://t.co/HRjb87YbaJ
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news