The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced it has banned Waymo from operating its self-driving taxis on all state freeways due to what it called an “imminent hazard to public safety.”

The DMV said restrictions took effect on Nov. 11 and will remain in place “until Waymo demonstrates to the Department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions.”

Before freeway operations can resume, the DMV said Waymo must provide sufficient evidence that its vehicles can safely detect and respond to construction zones, emergency vehicles, and other roadway situations.