BREAKING: Call For Prayers For Friend Of Auto Spies, Travis Barker And His Wife Kourtney Kardashian And His Daughter.

Travis Barker was taken to a local Los Angeles hospital by ambulance on Tuesday after suffering from a mysterious medical issue.



The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer arrived at the West Hills hospital on Tuesday morning, with the issue apparently so serious he was transported to Cedars Sinai Medical Center.



Barker also cryptically tweeted, 'God save me,' at 10:45 AM PST on Tuesday morning, though nothing else is clear about his condition at this time.



We at Auto Spies go way back with Travis and his bandmates of Blink 182 and are asking for prayers and a successful outcome for him and family.









