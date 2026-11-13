BREAKING! Cybercab Pricing Revealed. You Won't Own It And You'll Be Happy? Give Us YOUR REVIEW!

Tesla has opened personal Cybercab orders to select customers at $29,990, finally hitting the long-promised sub-$30,000 target for its purpose-built two-seat robotaxi. The catch is immediate and structural: a mandatory $299-per-month Autonomy Subscription is required for the vehicle to operate at all. Without an active subscription, the steering-wheel-free, pedal-free Cybercab is effectively inert. One month is included at purchase, after which the fee continues indefinitely, subject to change with notice.



Operation is strictly limited to Tesla’s current Robotaxi geofences—primarily cities in Texas (Austin, Dallas, Houston, and others) and Florida (Miami, Orlando, Tampa). Outside those zones the vehicle cannot drive itself, and independent tracking has shown usable areas are often smaller than the advertised polygons, with rail crossings and other constraints creating practical gaps. Tesla also retains broad remote rights to access, locate, restrict, control, or place the vehicle in a safe state for weather, road conditions, investigations, or other reasons. Three or more “strikeouts” for improper or unsafe use trigger a one-week suspension of autonomous features, during which the car cannot operate. Owners remain separately responsible for insurance, registration, charging, parking, and general cleaning.



Additional purchase terms further erode traditional ownership. Resale or transfer requires Tesla’s written permission, with unauthorized deals carrying contractual damages of at least $50,000. Tesla can repurchase the vehicle at any time at a company-determined fair market value. Commercial uses such as ride-hailing or rentals need separate authorization. Some subscription benefits cover selected maintenance (tires, windshields, filters, camera cleaning, roadside assistance), but the core model is still hardware locked to ongoing software and service control.



On pure math, five years of the subscription adds roughly $18,000 after the included month, pushing total hardware-plus-software cost well above $47,000 before other expenses—for a two-seater usable only inside limited zones. Compared with a Model 3 plus the existing $99 FSD subscription, the Cybercab trades conventional drivability and wider utility for unsupervised Level 4 operation in approved areas. For buyers whose entire daily life sits deep inside a dense, expanding geofence and who value the novelty of a dedicated robotaxi, the low sticker price and potential future network participation could make sense. For most others, the combination of geofencing, remote control, resale restrictions, and perpetual subscription turns the purchase into access to a Tesla-managed service rather than ownership of a car.



Early invite-only sales with December 2026 Austin deliveries look like a controlled experiment to demonstrate unsupervised vehicles this year while generating recurring software revenue. Whether the Cybercab evolves into a more flexible product or remains a tightly managed appliance will determine if the pricing and rules feel like a fair trade or a heavily constrained novelty.















Tesla Cybercab Autonomy Subscription: • $299 per month • Your Cybercab will not operate without an active Autonomy Subscription. • Operates anywhere within Tesla’s current Robotaxi geofences • Tesla reserves the right to remotely access, locate, restrict, control, or place the Cybercab in a safe state (Weather, Road Type, Investigations, etc) • Accumulating three or more strikeouts for improper or unsafe use results in a one-week suspension of the autonomous driving features, Cybercab can’t operate. • Owners still have to pay separately for insurance, registration, charging, parking, and general cleaning. — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) November 14, 2026



