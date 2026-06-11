BREAKING! Elon Announces Cybertruck Going Bye-Bye. Get Them While You Still Can.

Agent001 submitted on 11/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:38:48 AM

Views : 790 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

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Elon Musk announced Tesla will wind down Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas around mid-2027 to free capacity for far higher-volume Cybercab output. With only about 8,000 Cybertrucks sold in Q3, the angular pickup has underperformed relative to earlier hype, while the simpler two-seat robotaxi can be built in multiples of that rate in the same space. The shift prioritizes Tesla’s core long-term bets in autonomy, robotics, and energy over a low-volume specialty vehicle. Repurposing existing factory floor space accelerates Cybercab ramp without new capital-intensive builds, aligning manufacturing with the company’s robotaxi and Optimus ambitions. Financially, the move makes clear sense as volume and recurring software/robotaxi revenue matter more than niche truck sales.






BREAKING! Elon Announces Cybertruck Going Bye-Bye. Get Them While You Still Can.

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