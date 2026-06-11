BREAKING! Elon Announces Cybertruck Going Bye-Bye. Get Them While You Still Can.

Elon Musk announced Tesla will wind down Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas around mid-2027 to free capacity for far higher-volume Cybercab output. With only about 8,000 Cybertrucks sold in Q3, the angular pickup has underperformed relative to earlier hype, while the simpler two-seat robotaxi can be built in multiples of that rate in the same space. The shift prioritizes Tesla’s core long-term bets in autonomy, robotics, and energy over a low-volume specialty vehicle. Repurposing existing factory floor space accelerates Cybercab ramp without new capital-intensive builds, aligning manufacturing with the company’s robotaxi and Optimus ambitions. Financially, the move makes clear sense as volume and recurring software/robotaxi revenue matter more than niche truck sales.







Elon Musk has officially announced that Tesla will be discontinuing Cybertruck production in mid-2027. Considering Tesla can make many times more Cybercabs than Cybertrucks in that space, this move makes financial sense. Tesla sold ~8k Cybertrucks in Q3. The future of Tesla is autonomy, robots and energy. — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 6, 2026



