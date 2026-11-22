Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company hopes to integrate SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet into every Tesla vehicle by the end of next year, calling the capability essential for unsupervised Full Self-Driving so passengers can maintain high-bandwidth connectivity for work and entertainment anywhere.



“Hopefully available towards the end of next year,” Musk wrote on X late Saturday. “This will be important for unsupervised FSD, so passengers have high bandwidth everywhere for work and entertainment.” He later clarified the rollout would exclude China, where Starlink remains illegal.



The announcement expands on hardware already appearing in Tesla’s purpose-built Cybercab robotaxi. Production Cybercabs in the Dallas area already carry a flush-mounted Starlink V5 terminal in the rear roof or trunk lid. The V5 dish, rated for peak downloads above 375 Mbps, is substantially smaller and lighter than earlier models and draws roughly half the power of its predecessor. Tesla has said the link is not required for safe driving—the vehicle’s onboard cameras and AI computer handle navigation independently—but supports navigation updates, fleet management, customer service, and passenger services.



Musk has framed broader adoption as both a Tesla-specific and industry-wide necessity. In August he posted that “All cars will have Starlink in the future. It’s the only way to get super high bandwidth to billions of vehicles.” During earlier discussions of the Cybercab, he noted that robotaxis require coverage “everywhere,” citing persistent cellular gaps even in Silicon Valley. Satellite connectivity is intended to prevent vehicles from losing contact in those dead zones while also enabling in-cabin experiences such as 4K streaming, video calls, and productivity tools once the car is operating without a human driver.



For Tesla owners, the timeline points to factory-integrated hardware arriving on new Model 3, Model Y, Cybertruck, and other vehicles around late 2027, at least in markets where Starlink service is authorized. Existing Cybercabs already demonstrate the physical integration; the remaining step is activating passenger-accessible service and extending the same approach across the lineup. Whether the feature will be standard, optional, or tied to a connectivity subscription has not been detailed.



The move aligns with Tesla’s push toward unsupervised robotaxi operations. Once vehicles can drive themselves without a safety driver, continuous high-speed connectivity becomes a passenger amenity rather than a driver aid. Musk has previously said riders will be able to “watch 4K live video while riding in Cybercab.” Extending that capability to the broader fleet would turn every Tesla into a mobile workspace or entertainment hub, independent of terrestrial cellular coverage.



Questions remain about retrofit options for cars already on the road, exact pricing, and real-world performance of the automotive-tuned terminal while in motion. Still, Musk’s latest comments treat embedded Starlink as a near-term production goal rather than a distant vision—one he describes as critical infrastructure for unsupervised autonomy and the high-bandwidth future of personal and fleet vehicles.



Man, legacy auto is slipping more and more. What will they do?



