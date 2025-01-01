BREAKING! Elon Musk Issues Statement On Cybertruck Explosion.

Here is Elon's statement on the Cybertruck explosion at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas...









The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now.



Will post more information as soon as we learn anything.



We’ve never seen anything like this. https://t.co/MpmICGvLXf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025



BREAKING: The Cybertruck explosion outside of Trump hotel in Las Vegas is now being investigated as a possible act of terror according to ABC.



One person is deceased and multiple people are injured after the explosion.



The person who was killed was the driver who reportedly… pic.twitter.com/qBIjuOnOV6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 1, 2025



