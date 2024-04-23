BREAKING: Elon Musk Teases The Model 3 Performance Promising To Leave The 911 In The Dust

Agent009 submitted on 4/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:08:47 PM

Views : 484 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla teased on X just a few minutes ago of the announcement of the Model 3 Performance.  Elon Musk himself claims it is faster than a Porsche 911 in 0-60 performance in just under 3.0 seconds.




 



BREAKING: Elon Musk Teases The Model 3 Performance Promising To Leave The 911 In The Dust

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)