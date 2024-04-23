BREAKING: Elon Musk Teases The Model 3 Performance Promising To Leave The 911 In The Dust

Agent009 submitted on 4/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:08:47 PM
Views : 484 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Tesla teased on X just a few minutes ago of the announcement of the Model 3 Performance. Elon Musk himself claims it is faster than a Porsche 911 in 0-60 performance in just under 3.0 seconds. Model 3 is quicker than a Porsche 911 https://t.co/y3FUJ0zEOI— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024
Model 3 is quicker than a Porsche 911 https://t.co/y3FUJ0zEOI— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024
Model 3 is quicker than a Porsche 911 https://t.co/y3FUJ0zEOI
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."— Agent009 (View Profile)
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."
— Agent009 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news