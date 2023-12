The Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan, launched on December 28, 2023, features a unique interior with a round steering wheel, physical buttons, and multiple screens. The cabin's design contrasts with competitors, combining conventional and modern elements. The operating system, Xiaomi HyperOS, integrates with other Xiaomi devices.



Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan for China - new interior pics.



The Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan was launched earlier today. In this Tweet, I focus on the interior, because Xiaomi made some interesting choices there.



