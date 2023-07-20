BREAKING! Game-Changing Alliance? Tesla in Talks to License Full Self-Driving Tech to Major Automaker. Can You GUESS?

Elon Musk has just revealed that Tesla is actively engaged in discussions to license their cutting-edge Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology to a prominent automaker. This potential collaboration could revolutionize the future of automobiles and significantly enhance road safety, particularly with the continuous advancements in AI.



The identity of the automaker remains a mystery, inviting speculation and anticipation within the automotive industry. Given Ford's existing partnerships with Tesla, it's a reasonable guess that they might be the potential collaborator, but we eagerly await official confirmation.



Should this partnership come to fruition, it could accelerate the adoption of self-driving technology across the automotive sector, bringing us one step closer to a safer and more efficient transportation system. The prospect of two industry giants combining their expertise is undoubtedly an exciting development to keep a close eye on.



What is YOUR guess of who it is???



And is it only a matter of time before the ALL have to come to him and cut deals?





