BREAKING! Genesis G80 EV Delayed!

The all-electric Genesis Electrified G80 will enter the US market later than initially planned, but it's still expected in 2022.



The electric G80 was unveiled in April 2021 at the Auto Shanghai in China, and was set to go on sale in the US in Spring 2022.



According to Automotive News, the company has recently removed the "coming spring 2022" info from its website, without disclosing the reason. The South Korean manufacturer said that "more details about pricing and the on-sale date will not be available until late summer or early fall."



In other words, there is a chance for a late 2022 launch, but the situation is changing dynamically, probably due to supply constraints and economic issues around the world.



