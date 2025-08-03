BREAKING! HUGE EDS (Elon Derangement Syndrome) Breakout in NYC!

Today, hundreds of New Yorkers stormed a Tesla dealership in Manhattan, shutting it down in a dramatic escalation of protests against Elon Musk. Six demonstrators were arrested after occupying the showroom, part of a broader wave of unrest rippling across America. The protests, fueled by outrage over Musk’s role in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aim to reject what critics call a "billionaire regime" meddling in federal governance.



The Manhattan demonstration saw chaotic scenes as protesters swarmed the Meatpacking District showroom, smashing a glass door and blocking entry. Chants of “Arrest Musk!” and signs reading “No Dictators in the USA” filled the air, echoing sentiments from earlier "Tesla Takedown" rallies. On March 1, nine were arrested at the same location, highlighting a growing movement targeting Musk’s influence and Tesla’s brand.



Organized by groups like Rise and Resist, these actions reflect frustration over Musk’s unelected power to slash federal jobs and spending. Protesters hope to hit Musk economically, urging boycotts and divestment. As demonstrations spread to cities like Boston and San Francisco, the clash between Musk’s vision and public dissent intensifies, signaling a turbulent pushback against his political ascent.



What should happen to them and whomever is paying for this? It's NOT organic.















Hundreds of new yorkers have swarmed and shut down the tesla dealer in manhattan. #tesla #Manhattan pic.twitter.com/44PPF27m9i — Globalize News (@GlobalizeNews) March 8, 2025



