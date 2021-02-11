Agent001 submitted on 11/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:51:37 AM
Although we haven't received official news that the 2021 LA Auto Show is cancelled google ALREADY has posted that it is, which hints the death of it is imminent.What do THEY know that no one else does so far?Stay tuned for updates...
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
