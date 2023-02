Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll will miss the whole of preseason testing after a 'minor accident' on a bicycle in Spain.

In a statement, the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team confirmed the incident and it's impact on testing.

'Whilst pre-season training on a bicycle in Spain, Lance Stroll was involved in a minor accident and sustained injuries which will result in him sitting out the pre-season test in Bahrain,' the team's statement read.