BREAKING! Las Vegas F1 Practice CANCELLED Almost Just After It Started! Ferrari DAMAGED By The TRACK Itself?

Agent001 submitted on 11/17/2023
Will post more details on this breaking story as soon as we have them...#BREAKING First F1 practice in Las Vegas cancelled minutes after starting — appears to be a track issue that caused damage for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. | @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/sgoAoudLvy— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) November 17, 2023 Well this clip aged well…#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/Q2LsESfU3L— ??Hunter Sleppy (@HunterSleppy) November 17, 2023
