BREAKING! Las Vegas F1 Practice CANCELLED Almost Just After It Started! Ferrari DAMAGED By The TRACK Itself?

Will post more details on this breaking story as soon as we have them...





#BREAKING First F1 practice in Las Vegas cancelled minutes after starting — appears to be a track issue that caused damage for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. | @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/sgoAoudLvy — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) November 17, 2023



Well this clip aged well…#F1 #LasVegasGP pic.twitter.com/Q2LsESfU3L — ??Hunter Sleppy (@HunterSleppy) November 17, 2023



