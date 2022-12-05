BREAKING: Mercedes Issues A Stop Driving Recall For 292,000 SUVs

Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 292,000 GL-, ML-, and R-Class SUVs from the 2006 through 2012 model years because of a potential problem with the brakes. Owners of vehicles included in the recall should not drive them until the free recall repair has been performed.

According to the automaker, prolonged exposure to water could result in some braking components becoming damaged, which could result in either reduced braking performance or total brake failure. The driver may need to press harder on the brake pedal, or the brakes might not work at all.

Both of these situations can lead to a crash and potential injuries. Only certain GL-, ML-, and R-Class vehicles are included in the recall. The foot-operated parking brake is not affected by this problem.