BREAKING! Mercedes To Do WHAT With The S And EQS Models?

Mercedes-Benz is set to redefine its luxury sedan segment by merging the iconic S-Class with its electric counterpart, the EQS, into a unified lineup that will offer both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) options under a single design ethos. This strategic move aims to streamline Mercedes' flagship models, adapting to the shifting automotive landscape where electric mobility gains precedence, yet traditional ICE vehicles retain significant market share.



The decision to blend these models comes after observing the market performance and consumer preferences, where the EQS, despite its advanced electric technology, hasn't captured the market as anticipated. By adopting a common design language, Mercedes-Benz intends to emphasize brand continuity and luxury across its powertrains, making the transition to electric vehicles smoother for traditional S-Class enthusiasts.



This new approach will see the next-generation S-Class, expected around the end of the decade, utilizing the MB.EA Large platform for its electric version, while an updated version of the current MRA platform will continue to serve the ICE models. This dual-platform strategy ensures that both versions maintain the luxury, performance, and technological advancements expected of Mercedes-Benz, while catering to different powertrain preferences.



Before this full integration, Mercedes plans significant updates. The EQS will undergo a major overhaul in 2025, including an upgrade to an 800-volt system for faster charging, among other enhancements. Meanwhile, the current S-Class will receive a facelift in 2026, likely integrating mild-hybrid technology to bridge the gap between pure ICE and full electric powertrains.



This merger reflects Mercedes-Benz's adaptive strategy in the luxury car market, aiming to retain its traditional customer base while embracing the inevitable shift towards electric vehicles. By offering a seamless design across ICE and EV models, Mercedes not only simplifies its product line but also reinforces its commitment to luxury and innovation irrespective of the power source





