Today, Elon Musk posted the line that should have ended the joke: “No more AI. SI. It’s better.” Asked whether SpaceXAI would become SpaceXSI, he answered, “Yes, we will make that change,” and added that SpaceX is a super intelligence company. The rename is not a staff memo. It is the world’s most watched product rebrander adopting the term President Trump pushed from the UN podium into an executive order directing the federal government to drop “artificial intelligence” and “AI” for “Super Intelligence” and “SI.”



That is why the mockery aged so badly, and so fast. For two weeks the panels treated the rename as a late-night bit. Artificial, they insisted, was the serious word, the scientific word, the word adults use. They never explained why a word that literally means fake was the hill to defend. Trump’s point was blunt: artificial makes the technology sound counterfeit, and it is not counterfeit. It is powerful, and the label should say so. Super intelligence is short, printable, and hard to sneer at once it is on the building. SI is two letters. The rebuttals were essays.



The fake-news attachment to artificial was never about precision. Artificial was useful. It kept the category sounding provisional, imitation, something the press could still frame as a threat, a toy, or a Trump gimmick. A name that advertises fakery flatters the people whose product is the framing. They hung onto it the way a bad brand hangs onto a slogan that only works inside the building. Musk did not ask them. He threw the word out and kept the one Trump preferred.



This is the career the critics still pretend not to see. Trump did not stumble into naming. He industrialized it. Trump Tower, The Apprentice, MAGA: short phrases that outlived the cycle that produced them. He has spent fifty years proving the label is not decoration. The label is what people remember. The same outlets that praise a founder for killing a product name decided this founder of political language was beneath the subject. Then the founder of the rockets agreed with him in public.



The executive order is already the government’s language. The White House fact sheet calls the shift a recognition of limitless promise, not a punchline. Musk’s posts are the private-sector co-sign: no more AI, SI is better, SpaceXSI is the change. The crowd that tried to save artificial can keep it. The word always fit the coverage better than the technology. Trump made the phrase. Musk put it on the company. The naysayers are still explaining a joke that the rename just cashed.



