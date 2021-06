Toyota has released the first full photo of the upcoming 2022 Tundra full-size pickup. This is the TRD Pro model with black 18-inch wheels wrapped in Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. The new Tundra will be officially debuted later this year and will go on sale shortly after.



Is it as HIDEOUS to you as it is to US?



WOW! What a MISS!