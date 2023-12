In 2024, the Tesla Model 3 will lose its full $7,500 federal tax credit due to stricter battery component requirements. The Model 3 RWD and Long Range trims will be affected, likely due to sourcing from a "foreign entity of concern." Tesla's Model S and Model X are already ineligible due to price caps.



Do you think it will create a rush of buyers before yer end?









BREAKING: Tesla has received updated guidance from the IRS. The Model 3 RWD & Long Range will lose the ENTIRE $7,500 Federal EV credit starting January 1, 2024.



Tesla previously thought the EV credit for those trims would be cut to $3,750, but now their interpretation is $0.… pic.twitter.com/VlruMDM31H — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 13, 2023