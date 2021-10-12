BREAKING SPY PHOTOS! Tesla Cybertruck Spotted on the Test Track with Some Design Changes. Can You SPY The Differences?

In addition to the previously seen changes in the headlights and side mirrors, Cybertruck has been fitted with a large windshield wiper. As Elon Musk said, the windshield wiper became what worried him the most. As it turns out, there was no easy solution to effectively clean such large glass and meet regulatory requirements. He shared his thoughts that a deployable wiper that stows in the front trunk would be ideal, but in fact, it is complex. Therefore, the way we saw the wiper on the tested Cybertruck is probably the final version that will go into production.





