BREAKING! STUNNED Joe Biden Watches Car SMASH Into His Motorcade!

On a Sunday night in Delaware, President Joe Biden and his wife were swiftly escorted to their car by Secret Service agents after a car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of the President's security detail. The incident occurred just after 8 PM, as the motorcade was parked outside Biden's campaign headquarters.



Shocked by the sudden impact, Biden was bundled away by Secret Service agents while other agents drew their guns on the driver of the car, which had sustained damage to its bumper. The vehicle was quickly surrounded by police and Secret Service agents.



The crash happened just as Biden and his wife were leaving the campaign headquarters, where they had enjoyed a meal of pasta with tomato sauce with members of his re-election team. The incident demonstrated the tight security measures that surround the President and First Lady.



It is unclear whether the collision was an accident or an intentional act, but the Secret Service and local law enforcement are likely to investigate the incident further to determine its cause and ensure the safety of the President and his motorcade.



