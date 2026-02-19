BREAKING! THESE PRICES ARE INSANE! Does A NEW Tesla Cybertruck TEMPT You NOW At THIS NEW PRICE?

esla has just introduced the most affordable Cybertruck yet: the Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) trim, now starting at $59,990. This move significantly broadens access to the iconic angular electric pickup, bringing its revolutionary design and capabilities to a wider audience while maintaining strong performance.
The new base Dual-Motor AWD delivers an estimated 325 miles of range on a full charge, making it suitable for daily driving, long trips, and work duties without frequent stops. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, offering sports-car-like quickness in a full-size truck body. Towing capacity stands at 7,500 lbs, sufficient for trailers, boats, or equipment, while the 6'x4' composite bed includes practical power outlets: two 120V and one 240V, enabling easy tool charging or powering job-site gear.
Under the hood, the truck features a coil spring suspension with adaptive damping for a balanced ride—comfortable on highways yet capable off-road. The interior opts for a durable textile finish, emphasizing longevity and easy cleaning over luxury materials found in higher trims.
This $59,990 entry point undercuts the previous Premium AWD model (around $79,990–$82,000 depending on config), achieved through targeted simplifications like standard 18-inch wheels with all-season tires and a focus on essential utility. It retains core Cybertruck strengths: stainless steel exoskeleton durability, four-wheel steering for maneuverability, and Tesla's Supercharger network compatibility.
With this launch, Tesla continues democratizing electric trucks, blending futuristic aesthetics, EV efficiency, and practical hauling in one package. The $59,990 Dual-Motor AWD positions the Cybertruck as a compelling alternative in the competitive pickup market.