BREAKING! THESE PRICES ARE INSANE! Does A NEW Tesla Cybertruck TEMPT You NOW At THIS NEW PRICE?

esla has just introduced the most affordable Cybertruck yet: the Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) trim, now starting at $59,990. This move significantly broadens access to the iconic angular electric pickup, bringing its revolutionary design and capabilities to a wider audience while maintaining strong performance.



The new base Dual-Motor AWD delivers an estimated 325 miles of range on a full charge, making it suitable for daily driving, long trips, and work duties without frequent stops. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 4.1 seconds, offering sports-car-like quickness in a full-size truck body. Towing capacity stands at 7,500 lbs, sufficient for trailers, boats, or equipment, while the 6'x4' composite bed includes practical power outlets: two 120V and one 240V, enabling easy tool charging or powering job-site gear.



Under the hood, the truck features a coil spring suspension with adaptive damping for a balanced ride—comfortable on highways yet capable off-road. The interior opts for a durable textile finish, emphasizing longevity and easy cleaning over luxury materials found in higher trims.



This $59,990 entry point undercuts the previous Premium AWD model (around $79,990–$82,000 depending on config), achieved through targeted simplifications like standard 18-inch wheels with all-season tires and a focus on essential utility. It retains core Cybertruck strengths: stainless steel exoskeleton durability, four-wheel steering for maneuverability, and Tesla's Supercharger network compatibility.



With this launch, Tesla continues democratizing electric trucks, blending futuristic aesthetics, EV efficiency, and practical hauling in one package. The $59,990 Dual-Motor AWD positions the Cybertruck as a compelling alternative in the competitive pickup market.









— Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) February 20, 2026




