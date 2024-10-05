BREAKING! Tesla LOWERS Pricing AGAIN By Offering Giveaway Interest Rate.

The recent Tesla price reduction has significantly impacted the monthly car payment for potential Tesla owners. Before the special loan rate of 0.99% APR, the monthly payments for different models of the Tesla Model Y varied. For the Long Range RWD, the payment was $706 per month, while the Long Range AWD was slightly higher at $756 per month. The Performance model had a higher monthly payment of $846. These prices are based on a 60-month loan term and do not include any incentives or savings that might be available to buyers.



However, the introduction of a 0.99% APR special loan rate has made the monthly car payments more affordable. The exact details of how much the monthly payments have been reduced are not specified in the provided information. Nonetheless, it is stated that the reduction means the monthly car payment is now approximately 15% lower than it was before this special rate was introduced. This reduction in monthly payment could make Tesla vehicles more accessible to a broader range of consumers, potentially increasing sales and market share for the company.



It's getting like the MY PILLOW ADS! Lowest price ever!









Monthly car payment before the special loan rate of 0.99% APR:

• Model Y Long Range RWD: $706/month

• Model Y Long Range AWD: $756/month

