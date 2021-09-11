BREAKING: Tesla Topples Mercedes And Moves Into Third Place In US Luxury Vehicle Sales Race

Tesla has passed Mercedes-Benz According to Experian data, it ranked third in luxury car registration from this year to September.

NS Electric car maker There seems to be enough momentum to close the gap with No. 2 Lexus US luxury leader BMW Before the end of the year.

Experian data show that Tesla registered a total of 230,855 vehicles in the first three quarters of the year, passing 213,708 vehicles through Mercedes. Lexus was second with 245,864 and BMW was the market leader with 259,237 in nine months.