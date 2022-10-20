BREAKING! The SAME Day GM Announces Their GMC EV Truck Will Be Out In 2024, Tesla Tells The World The CyberTruck Is Now In The TOOLING STAGE. Does GM Have ANY Chance?

Agent001 submitted on 10/20/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:31:25 PM
So much for those who predicted the Tesla CyberTruck would NEVER happen...BREAKING: Tesla says Cybertruck is no longer in development phase and is now in tooling phase. Tesla Semi has entered early production as well. pic.twitter.com/mUi8prIGbx— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 19, 2022
