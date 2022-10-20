BREAKING! The SAME Day GM Announces Their GMC EV Truck Will Be Out In 2024, Tesla Tells The World The CyberTruck Is Now In The TOOLING STAGE. Does GM Have ANY Chance?

Agent001 submitted on 10/20/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:31:25 PM

Views : 708 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

So much for those who predicted the Tesla CyberTruck would NEVER happen...






BREAKING! The SAME Day GM Announces Their GMC EV Truck Will Be Out In 2024, Tesla Tells The World The CyberTruck Is Now In The TOOLING STAGE. Does GM Have ANY Chance?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)