BREAKING! Trump Announces At State Of The Union Speech He Wants Car Loan Interest TAX DEDUCTIBLE! Discuss!

In his recent State of the Union address, President Trump unveiled a bold proposal to make car loan interest rates tax-deductible, but with a patriotic twist: the vehicles must be American made. This move aims to incentivize consumers to "buy American" while simultaneously boosting the domestic auto industry, a sector Trump has long championed. By tying tax relief to American-made cars, the policy could stimulate job growth in states like Michigan and Ohio, where auto manufacturing is a lifeline for local economies. It’s a classic Trump play—merging economic populism with a nationalist edge.


