BREAKING! UAW Announces The STRIKE IS ON!!!

BREAKING: United Auto Workers will strike Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.



Thousands of autoworkers will hit the picket line and shut down key plants across the country.



After two months of negotiations, the giant car companies failed to meet @UAW's demands.




