BREAKING: Up To 800 Leftist Eco-Terrorists Storm Tesla's Giga Factory In Berlin

Protesters have stormed the fence at Tesla Gigafactory in Germany in the latest blow to Elon Musk's embattled company.
It comes after Tesla told workers at the Berlin facility to stay home Friday after environmental activists announced they would be staging protests outside the site.
German newspaper Berliner Zeitung reports that some 1,200 people were protesting outside on Friday morning, in the largest demonstration at the plant to date.
According to the outlet, some demonstrators broke through police barriers before being stopped by officers.
