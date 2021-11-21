BREAKING VIDEO! 30 People Injured In Waukesha, Wi. As SUV PLOWS Through Christmas Parade!

A car traveling at high speed plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, Wisconsin, leaving at least 30 people injured, among them several elderly women who were part of a 'Dancing Grannies' float, according to reports.



Terrifying video posted to social media shows a speeding red SUV collide into a group of people marching in the middle of the street during the annual holiday parade in Waukesha, some 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.



Another video shows the speeding SUV narrowly miss a young girl who was dancing in the street as the out-of-control vehicle drove by just feet away.



There were also unconfirmed reports of shots fired









WARNING: Graphic footage



Top-down video footage shows a driver deliberately plowing through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/fo5xXPF12q — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 22, 2021



SUV speeding towards parade in Waukesha posted by a spectator on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/iDMe0HxQpv — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2021







