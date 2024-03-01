BREAKING VIDEO! FIRST Customer Tesla Cybertruck To DIE And Yet, We Don't Know WHY!

Agent001 submitted on 1/3/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:20:05 PM
Views : 496 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com
Looks like these reviewers got more than they bargained for with this Cybertruck rental.Check it out...Our Cybertruck is is BROKEN! pic.twitter.com/WJggwbiLhp— Coleton Guerin (@OutofSpecDetail) January 3, 2024
Our Cybertruck is is BROKEN! pic.twitter.com/WJggwbiLhp— Coleton Guerin (@OutofSpecDetail) January 3, 2024
Our Cybertruck is is BROKEN! pic.twitter.com/WJggwbiLhp
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news