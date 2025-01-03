BREAKING: Volkswagen Audi Recall Over 60,000 EVs Due to Roll-Away Risk. Can You TRUST ANY EV Other Than A Tesla?

Volkswagen has initiated a significant recall of more than 60,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States, addressing a critical safety issue that could lead to unintended rollaways. The recall, announced on March 1, 2025, targets specific models produced between 2021 and 2023, including popular electric options from the automaker’s lineup. The decision comes after reports surfaced of a display malfunction that fails to indicate gear options, leaving drivers unaware of whether their vehicle is in park, drive, or neutral.



This glitch poses a serious hazard, as it increases the likelihood of vehicles rolling away unexpectedly, potentially causing accidents or injuries. Volkswagen, a key player in the growing EV market, is working swiftly to mitigate the issue. The company has urged affected owners to contact dealerships for inspections and repairs, which will be provided free of charge. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is monitoring the situation, emphasizing the importance of addressing software-related defects in modern vehicles.



This recall underscores the challenges automakers face as they transition to electric and tech-heavy designs, where software glitches can have real-world consequences. Volkswagen has yet to disclose a timeline for full resolution but assures customers that safety remains a top priority. Owners are advised to stay informed as the recall unfolds.











