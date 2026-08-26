BREAKING! WATCH! From Climate Control to Phone Calls: FIRST Demo Of Grok Taking Over Your Tesla

Imagine stepping into your Tesla and simply speaking your mind—no more hunting through menus or tapping the screen while driving. The new Grok command feature transforms the cabin into a seamless, conversational cockpit where your AI companion understands natural language and acts instantly. Whether you need to place a hands-free phone call, fine-tune the climate controls for perfect comfort, open the glovebox without reaching, search the entire control panel with a verbal query, or toggle heated and cooled seats on or off, Grok handles it all with remarkable precision and speed.



What elevates the experience further is the thoughtful sensory feedback: the ambient cabin lights pulse gently in rhythm as Grok responds, creating an immersive, almost living interaction that feels both futuristic and intuitive. This isn’t just another voice assistant—it’s Grok, built by xAI and deeply integrated into Tesla’s ecosystem, bringing advanced reasoning and real-world utility to every drive.



The short demonstration circulating online captures this capability in action, showcasing how everyday commands become effortless and how the vehicle itself seems to come alive in conversation. With the 2026 Summer Update, Tesla owners are no longer just driving a car—they’re collaborating with an intelligent partner that anticipates needs, executes tasks, and elevates the journey. Welcome to a smarter, more connected Tesla experience powered by Grok.





Here is the new Grok command feature in action from @Tesla's 2026 Summer Update



It allows you to make phone calls, adjust climate, open the glovebox, search the control panel, turn on/off the heated or cooled seats, etc. The ambient lights also pulse when Grok is talking. pic.twitter.com/D7DK95AmpN — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 26, 2026



