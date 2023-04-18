BREAKING! WATCH! MASSIVE Parking Garage COLLAPSE In NYC!

A parking garage next to a Pace University building partially collapsed in Lower Manhattan leaving at least one dead.



Officials said at least six parking garage workers were pulled from the garage. One person was pronounced dead on scene, five were injured and one refused medical treatment.



One worker was trapped on an upper floor, conscious and alert, calling for firefighters. He was rescued and taken to another building and after the workers were removed, firefighters were pulled out.



"We deployed our robot dog into the building they were able to give us a video inside and then we're able to fly drones inside to conduct an assessment and conduct searches," FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito said.





