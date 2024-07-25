BREAKING! YOU GET AN ENGINE! YOU GET AN ENGINE! Toyota To REPLACE Over 100k Tundra And Lexus LX Motors!

Toyota is pulling a heroic move for 2022-2023 Tundra and Lexus LX owners. Back in May, Toyota issued a recall for specific Tundra and LX600 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V-6 engine. At the time, there was no fix in sight, but Toyota has now decided to replace the entire engine. Talk about going big or going home!



This recall impacts a whopping 102,092 vehicles—98,568 Tundras and 3,524 LX600s. The culprit? Debris left over from the manufacturing process that wasn't properly cleaned out. Any debris in an engine is like having a party crasher at your wedding—not cool. This debris can lead to the main bearings for the crankshaft failing, which is about as fun as a root canal. If this happens while you're cruising down the highway, it's not exactly a recipe for a relaxing Sunday drive. Toyota hasn't reported any injuries related to the issue, but they have received 824 engine warranty claims that might be linked to this problem.







