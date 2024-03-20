BREAKTHROUGH? Tesla's FSD Beta V12.3 Promises "Human Like" Performance

As the FSD Beta V12.3 rolled out to customer vehicles, people can't stop raving about how good it is, driving for hours without disengagements. This, however, marks the most dangerous moment for the controversial driver assistance system, as more people will blindly trust that the FSD Beta will not fail them. After years of promising full self-driving, Tesla finally appears to crack the elusive technology that would allow cars to drive autonomously. The FSD Beta V12, the first end-to-end AI variant, has been hyped as "mind-blowing" by Tesla CEL Elon Musk. Not that this means anything: Musk has been saying the same thing for all the major FSD Beta versions in recent years. However, as the FSD Beta V12 started rolling out to customer vehicles as V12.3, it has been unanimously praised for its human-like performance.



