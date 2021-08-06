BRIGHT AND SHINY! Now For The GOOD Stuff! First Pics Of 2022 BMW X3M And X4M.

Agent001 submitted on 6/8/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:33:14 PM
The new 2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M Refresh of midsize Sports Activity Vehicle and Coupe from M GmbH. ?New engine tune offers 473 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque. ?New Competition tune offers 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. ?MSRP of $69,900 for the X3 M and $73,400 for the X4. Plus $995 Destination. ?Market launch is set for September 2021.Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 8, 2021...BMW is proud to announce the updated 2022 BMW X3 M and X4 M. Two years after the launch of the first BMW X3 M Sports Activity Vehicle and the X4 M Sports Activity Coupe by BMW M GmbH, both vehicles receive exterior and interior design changes as well as meaningful updates in the areas of technology, infotainment and driver assistance systems. Both the X3 M and X4 M as well as the Competition Package- equipped models also offer a notable increase in torque for 2022. 2022 BMW X3M And X4M Full DetailsFull 2022 BMW Photo Gallery
