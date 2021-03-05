BRILLIANT OR BONEHEAD? UAW Wants To Limit EV Tax Credits To US Built Vehicles

According to a report from Automotive News, late last week the UAW suggested that electric car tax incentives should only apply to cars that are assembled in the US. The existing tax credit of up to $7,500 has no requirement that the cars be made on our shores. The report quotes UAW Vice President Terry Dittes:



"The UAW is working with the Biden administration and Congress to make sure that the final legislation extending electric vehicle subsidies is clear that those investments subsidize the jobs of U.S. workers."





Read Article