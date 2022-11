SPOOFING the auction site that was made famous by idiots buying old Honda's and other sh_t for near 100k, this twitter account popped up post elon taking over.



We posted a quick article with some of the first tweets we thought were funny and we thought that would be it.



But with every post, the writers are quickly capturing our hearts. Whomever is behind it actually KNOWS cars.



So take a look at some of the latest and enjoy, enjoy, enjoy.











SOLD: 9-owner, 2500 mile 2018 Maserati Ghibli, for $12,995. pic.twitter.com/r9ywMsR20D — Bring A TraiIor (@BringaTraiIor) November 13, 2022



SOLD: 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera in Fargo brown, for $80,000. pic.twitter.com/Wnq9Hm8WYz — Bring A TraiIor (@BringaTraiIor) November 13, 2022



Now Live at BaT Auctions: A truck from when we were a country. An actual country. pic.twitter.com/D6XwTjE4SJ — Bring A TraiIor (@BringaTraiIor) November 13, 2022



Now Live at BaT Auctions: Just a whole bunch of Ferrari shit that no one really needs but someone's rich pepaw died and living off crypto really isn't an option anymore. pic.twitter.com/boIzPMojYm — Bring A TraiIor (@BringaTraiIor) November 12, 2022