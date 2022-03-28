BRING A TRASHCAN: The HONDA CIVIC That Will Make Lamborghini Owners Think They Paid WAY Too Much? And For $25k It's YOURS!

Agent001 submitted on 3/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:50:49 PM

Views : 884 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Certain things in the auto biz leave us without words.

This would be one of those times...

Tell us YOUR thoughts...

Thanks Zerin for the tipoff...





BRING A TRASHCAN: The HONDA CIVIC That Will Make Lamborghini Owners Think They Paid WAY Too Much? And For $25k It's YOURS!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)