BROKEN PROMISES? COVID Has Helped LOWER Carbon Emissions In 2020 Up To 24%. So WHY Aren't Temps Dropping At ALL?

We've all heard this 1000 times.

If everyone dumped their car in favor of an EV, we could significantly decrease carbon emissions and in turn, SAVE the planet by decreasing temps.

And many just bought that idea and trusted the 'experts'. Because how would we ever know what the real outcome would be UNTIL everyone made the transition.

Well, COVID changed everything and now as a result carbon emissions are below any reasonable calculation people have hoped for.

We were assured, if we LOWERED the levels, we'd FIX the climate and temperatures would drop and so would fire danger.

Oops, that's just not happening is it?
Not even 1/1000th of a degree.

They told us we would see the positive effects almost IMMEDIATELY.

So why hasn't it changed a damn thing?

Asking for a friend...




